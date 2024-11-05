Lawyers and social workers are tackling the ‘justice gap’ in St. Louis

In the civil legal system, the so-called "justice gap" describes the widespread experience of low-income people who face cases that often include evictions, health care and domestic violence — all without an attorney.

While not connected to criminal punishments, those cases can be life-altering, said Dan Glazier, executive director of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri.

The nonprofit covers 21 counties in Missouri, an area containing more than 300,000 people.

“The resources are way below that,” said Glazier. “There are so many more people that need civil help, for housing, for health care, for nutrition. … We can't meet that full need and those folks fall in that gap.”

The deficit of legal services isn’t just happening in Missouri. A 2022 intake survey from Legal Services Corporation found that legal groups are forced to turn away most of the 1.9 million civil cases brought each year due to lack of resources. Along with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, the corporation provides funding through government grants to more than 130 other legal aid nonprofits across the country.

“Our clients interface with so many actors, including the government,” Glazier said. “If necessary, we sue the government. It's not an ideal business model, but it's what we have to do.”

A substantial part of the nonprofit’s legal work involves cases of domestic violence, noted Laura Halfmann-Morris, a social worker and co-manager of the nonprofit’s Lasting Solutions Program . Clients escaping abusive relationships often require legal help to obtain orders or protection, divorce and financial resources for moving to a safer place.

“Domestic violence impacts people of all ages, races, and genders,” Halfmann-Morris said. “For a lot of the survivors we’re working with, they didn't plan this. They didn't want this, but they're thrown into it.”

