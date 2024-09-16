At Crown Candy, speed humps bring sweet relief to Old North St. Louis

Crown Candy Kitchen owner Andy Karandzieff has worked for years to get traffic-calming measures installed at the intersection by his restaurant in Old North St. Louis, where motorists routinely blaze through stop signs .

“I tell people, ‘You shouldn't worry about getting shot in St. Louis, you should worry about getting T-boned,'” he told St. Louis on the Air in 2023.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A car speeds by Crown Candy Kitchen on Monday in St. Louis’ Old North neighborhood.

Karandzieff has sounded the alarm about the problem via posts on X, formerly Twitter, suggesting that speed humps would help slow down drivers outside his business. This August, he finally saw those efforts come to fruition — and he credits 14th Ward Alderman Rasheen Aldridge for his work getting the speed humps approved and installed.

“When I became alderman, I knew that was going to be one of the first orders of business because living in that neighborhood, I knew how dangerous the intersection was,” Aldridge said. “I would just see cars literally just blow through the stop signs. It was very dangerous. … A person ended up getting hit.”

Since the speed humps were installed on Aug. 23, Karandzieff has seen a marked improvement in driver behavior at the intersection.

“It's getting people to slow down,” he said, “and some people are actually stopping now that they're slowing down.”

