Each month, the BBC’s Arts Hour on Tour showcases a city’s local artists for an international broadcast. St. Louis is this month's focus , with an event Tuesday at the Touhill Performing Arts Center featuring musicians Dylan Triplett and Tonina Saputo, stand-up comedy and artist conversations.

The BBC has also turned the attention of its flagship news program, Newshour, toward St. Louis. Journalists with the international show have been reporting from St. Louis for more than a week; and the BBC Newshour was broadcast from St. Louis Public Radio’s studios on Monday.

Newshour anchor James Menendez joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss the show’s St. Louis reporting, including stories on efforts to legalize abortion in Missouri and a trip to a rodeo in Defiance, Missouri.

Listen to Elaine Cha’s conversation with James Menendez on St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube, or click the play button below.

How the BBC is focusing on St. Louis news and culture Listen • 10:59