There's more to see than beer cans and doll heads along the Mississippi River

Dean Klinkenberg has traveled up and down the Mississippi River, from the very tip at Lake Itasca in Minnesota to the southern end in the Gulf of Mexico.

Across the ten states the river borders or courses through, Klinkenberg has seen all kinds of things: flocks of unique birds, marvelous golden sunsets, gorgeous bluffs and upland forests and the occasional odd artifact (which for him often included old doll heads).

“I really got to understand the pleasures and the joys that came from sitting and watching the river, seeing what wildlife I might be able to spot, [and] sometimes just being calmed by being next to the river itself,” he told St. Louis on the Air.

Klinkenberg’s new book, “The Wild Mississippi,” is not his first about the river. Its focus on specific places to get off the road, out of a car, and up close to the Mississippi – including in its waters – is aimed at encouraging readers to connect with the river and its natural wonders.

He also aims to change how people think about the Great River.

“I had a feeling for a long time that we don't fully understand what our big rivers are, especially the Mississippi. We look at those rivers and focus almost exclusively on the water,” Klinkenberg said. “People think the Mississippi is often polluted and dirty.”

To counter that view, the book covers the river’s ancient and modern history, as well as the people, plants and animals that have relied on this body of water, to demonstrate the complexity of ecosystems that make up the river’s world.

Dean Klinkenberg Author and traveler Dean Klinkenberg wants more people to enjoy the Mississippi River through biking, hiking and canoeing this summer. Klinkenberg captured this sunrise over the Mississippi River las fall.

By showcasing more than 165 places to experience the beauty of the Mississippi River valley, Klinkenberg hopes more people will appreciate and identify with it.

“It's important for all of us to rethink our relationship with the natural world and accept that we are part of it, not separate from it,” Klinkenberg said.

The author shared his favorite public spots in Missouri and Illinois to enjoy the Mississippi:



To learn what made Dean Klinkenberg fall in love with the Mississippi River, why he sees the Mississippi as “our Amazon,” and what makes each of the places he singled out distinctly great destinations for river enjoyment, listen to the full St. Louis on the Air conversation on Apple Podcast, Spotify and YouTube, or click the play button below.

How to experience the natural wonders of the Mississippi River Listen • 49:14

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Ulaa Kuziez, Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Roshae Hemmings is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

