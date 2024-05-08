A developer abandoned a U City neighborhood. Its homes became a police training ground

In 2008, Nichole Angieri opened her front door for the first time as a homeowner on Mayflower Court in University City. Over the next decade, she got to know her neighbors as part of the fabric of a multi-generational community. She walked to her favorite restaurants. She listened to birds in her backyard.

“I have wonderful memories,” Angieri said, recalling the Easter egg hunts, gardens and kind neighbors who helped with her children when they were little.

“My children grew up climbing all of the trees in all of the neighbors’ yards,” she continued. “It was our community.”

Today, the street is unrecognizable to her. Nearly half its sixteen homes are vacant, abandoned in the aftermath of a yearslong development that erected a Costco in University City while pushing out immigrant-owned businesses.

Two weeks ago, Angieri opened her door and saw something new on Mayflower Court: Numerous police vehicles and officers were staged at the entrances to homes, where they drilled on their positioning with battering rams and other tactics for forced entry. The officers came back to Mayflower multiple times to use the homes that once held Angieri’s neighbors as practice targets.

Angieri called the drills “another violation against the residents of Mayflower Court's ability to live peacefully and undisturbed” in a Tuesday email complaining to city officials.

“We have already been disturbed by the noise from the construction, the light pollution that we now experience from the parking lots, and the removal of beloved trees that lined our streets,” she told St. Louis on the Air.

The homes on Mayflower spent years in the shadow of the adjacent, $190 million Costco-anchored development. Other nearby neighborhoods were subject to buyouts and the threat of eminent domain. Mayflower was supposed to be next for that treatment — instead, commercial real-estate firm Seneca abruptly pulled out of the deal last summer, stunning homeowners who had refused to move.

Larry Chapman, president and CEO of Seneca, blamed the reversal on losing key retailers, as well as rising interest rates. He told the Post-Dispatch in December 2023, “We are disappointed, just like the homeowners are, that we were unable to close.”

Seneca quickly sold the seven homes it had bought on Mayflower. The new owner, Arnold-based Paisley Park LLC, allowed the St. Louis County Police Department to use the homes for tactics practice.

“We train wherever people will give us facilities, buildings, businesses or homes,” Sgt. Tracy Panus confirmed. “We sign agreements with them.”

Panus said that the training on Mayflower did not involve the use of loud noises like flashbangs or battering rams. We try to be as cognizant of the community that we're in as possible.”

Panus added that the department alerted University City to the training exercises. “We wouldn't just go into a municipality and train there without them being aware of what's going on,” she said.

For Angieri, the new reality of her neighborhood is hard to stomach. She is adamant about staying in her home and standing up for what is left of her community.

“My children unfortunately have spent the last seven years watching their neighborhood be dismantled. They have slowly watched neighbors move out. They have gone from a fully secure, safe neighborhood, and overnight, to a neighborhood with boarded-up buildings.”

“Next,” she added, “is for me to continue to fight for my neighborhood.”

