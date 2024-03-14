314 is the area code for St. Louis City and most of St. Louis County. But its related date, March 14, is more than just a day for fans of the mathematical concept of Pi: It's 314 Day, an occasion for St. Louisans to shop local, wear gear representing St. Louis sports teams, bump St. Louis musicians, and eat the most St. Louis meal possible.

Founded in 2006 by Terrell “Young Dip” Evans and Tatum Polk, the celebration has built a strong following, inspiring events across the city. Along with the celebration of St. Louis culture and history, the day has become an opportunity to imagine what a better St. Louis could be — and what work it would take to make that dream a reality.

Ohun Ashe / For the Culture STL For the Culture STL hosted a community group photo under the Gateway Arch to celebrate 314 Day.

St. Louis on the Air celebrated 314 Day with recording artist and arts ambassador Muhammad “Mvstermind” Austin, For the Culture STL’s founder Ohun Ashe, and co-owner of Strange Donuts and Up Late Jason Bockman. The trio discussed all things 3-1-4 — from St. Louis’ claim to have the best Chinese food in America to the steps towards progress since the Ferguson uprising nearly 10 years ago.

For more on the best day to be a St. Louisan, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast, or by clicking the play button below.

Showing love for the Lou means holding each other accountable for a better region Listen • 40:47

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Roshae Hemmings is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.