Economy & Business
St. Louis on the Air

A St. Louis company designs destinations at home — and worldwide

By Alex Heuer
Published February 14, 2024 at 5:08 PM CST
PGAV
St. Louis-based company PGAV is behind popular destinations, including the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Headquartered in downtown St. Louis, PGAV is behind some of the most recognizable destinations locally and across the world. The global firm of designers, architects and planners is responsible for the design of places close to home such as the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station and the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame & Museum.

The company is also behind the experience at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, which opened last year.

In this episode of St. Louis on the Air, host Elaine Cha talked with two PGAV architects about the company’s work and why they’re committed to St. Louis. They also discussed some of their current projects including work on the Missouri History Museum’s forthcoming exhibit about the 1904 World’s Fair.

Guests:

  • Mike Konzen, chairman and CEO of PGAV and managing principal of PGAV Destinations
  • Emily Howard, vice president at PGAV Destinations

Listen to the discussion on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast, or by clicking the play button below. In addition to the topics above, they discuss why they invited all of the company’s employees to visit SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

PGAV in St. Louis designs local and international destinations

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Roshae Hemmings is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org

