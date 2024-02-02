Nominations for 2023’s best local theater unveiled by St. Louis Theater Circle

St. Louis’ best theater performances and productions of the year are being honored once again. On Friday, the St. Louis Theater Circle announced its award nominations, covering approximately 100 shows from 2023.

The biggest nomination-getters were the productions of "Clue," from Stages St. Louis, and "Into the Woods," from the New Jewish Theatre. (A full list of nominees is below.)

The St. Louis Theater Circle consists of 11 critics. The winners will be announced at a gala at 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. Tickets and more information can be found at repstl.org or by calling 314-968-4925.

Nominees in more than 30 categories are competing to take top honors for comedies, dramas, musicals and operas produced by local professional theater and opera companies.

The nominees for the 11th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are:

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role

Rae Davis, “Merry Wives,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Diana DeGarmo, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis

Ricki Franklin, “Twelfth Night,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Christina Rios, “Broadway Bound,” the New Jewish Theatre

Zoe Vonder Haar, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role

Chuck Brinkley, “Broadway Bound,” the New Jewish Theatre

Charlie Franklin, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis

Nick Freed, “The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre

Bryce A. Miller, “The Nerd,” Moonstone Theatre Company

Chuck Winning, “The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role

Colleen Backer, “Outside Mullingar,” West End Players Guild

Mara Bollini, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Stray Dog Theatre

Sarah Burke, “Grand Horizons,” Moonstone Theatre Company

Teresa Doggett, “The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre

Leslie Wobbe, “Walter Cronkite Is Dead,” West End Players Guild

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role

Jacob Flekier, “Broadway Bound,” the New Jewish Theatre

Joneal Joplin, “Grand Horizons,” Moonstone Theatre Company

Ryan Lawson-Maeske, “The Nerd,” Moonstone Theatre Company

Jason Meyers, “Outside Mullingar,” West End Players Guild

Mark Price, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play

Anshuman Bhatia, “Gruesome Playground Injuries,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Jayson M. Lawshee, “Skeleton Crew,” the Black Rep

Jason Lynch, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Sean M. Savoie, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis

Christina Watanabe, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Sound Design

G. Clausen, “Twisted Melodies,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Charles Coes and Nathan A. Roberts, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Michael Costagliola, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Beef Gratz, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis

Amanda Werre, “Into the Woods,” the New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play

Daryl Harris, “Death of a Salesman,” the Black Rep

Liz Henning, “The Lion in Winter,” the Midnight Company

Brad Musgrove, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis

Michele Friedman Siler, “The Immigrant,” the New Jewish Theatre

Fabio Toblini, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Set Design in a Play

Nina Ball, “Confederates,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

An-Lin Dauber, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Regina Garcia, “Twelfth Night,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Tim Mackabee, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Lee Savage, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role

Nicole Angeli, “Mindgame,” Albion Theatre

Velma Austin, “Death of a Salesman,” the Black Rep

Rhiannon Creighton, “Doubt: A Parable,” Prism Theatre Company

Kelly Howe, “See You in a Minute,” Contraband Theatre

Mindy Shaw, “The Immigrant,” the New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role

Isaiah Di Lorenzo, “Bitter Fruit,” Upstream Theater

Michael James Reed, “Uncle Vanya,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Chauncy Thomas, “Death of a Salesman,” the Black Rep

David Wassilak, “The Immigrant,” the New Jewish Theatre

John Wolbers, “The Lion in Winter,” the Midnight Company

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role

Lavonne Byers, “The Lion in Winter,” the Midnight Company

Kate Durbin, “Doubt: A Parable,” Prism Theatre Company

Ricki Franklin, “See You in a Minute,” Contraband Theatre

Michelle Hand, “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Max & Louie Productions

Naima Randolph, “Suddenly Last Summer,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role

John Contini, “Barrymore,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Ron Himes, “Death of a Salesman,” the Black Rep

Dustin Lane Petrillo, “The Immigrant,” the New Jewish Theatre

Reginald Pierre, “One Night in the Many Deaths of Sonny Liston,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

John Pierson, “Uncle Vanya,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding New Play

“Action,” by Colin McLaughlin, Action Art Collaborative

“In Bloom,” by Gwyneth Strope, the Tesseract Theatre Company

“One Night in the Many Deaths of Sonny Liston,” by J.B. Heaps, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

“The Privilege of Being Second,” by David Nonemaker and Eric Satterfield, Prison Performing Arts

“See You in a Minute,” by Jacob Juntunen, Contraband Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Janai Brugger, “Susannah,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Teresa Doggett, “Don Pasquale,” Union Avenue Opera

Gemma New, “Susannah,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Murrella Parton, “Cosi fan tutte,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Patricia Racette, “Susannah,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Production of an Opera

“Don Pasquale,” Union Avenue Opera

“Ragtime,” Union Avenue Opera

“Susannah,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

“Treemonisha,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

“The Turn of the Screw,” Union Avenue Opera

Outstanding Musical Director

Charlie Alterman, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” the Muny

Colin Healy, “Caroline, or Change,” Fly North Theatricals

James Moore, “West Side Story,” the Muny

Larry D. Pry, “Into the Woods,” the New Jewish Theatre

David Sonneborn, “Million Dollar Quartet,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Choreographer

Denis Jones, “Sister Act,” the Muny

Maggie Nold, “Kinky Boots,” the Tesseract Theatre Company

Patrick O’Neill, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” the Muny

Josh Rhodes, “Chess,” the Muny

Heather Beal, Robert Crenshaw, Vivian Watt, “Eubie!” the Black Rep

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role

Jackie Burns, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” the Muny

Jerusha Cavazos, “West Side Story,” the Muny

Diana DeGarmo, “Aida,” Stages St. Louis

Kristen Joy Lintvedt, “Into the Woods,” the New Jewish Theatre

Taylor Louderman, “Chess,” the Muny

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role

Jonathan Hey, “Into the Woods,” Stray Dog Theatre

Phil Leveling, “Into the Woods,” the New Jewish Theatre

Ken Page, “West Side Story,” the Muny

Jeremy Sevelovitz, “Million Dollar Quartet,” Stages St. Louis

Jarrod Spector, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” the Muny

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical

Herrick Goldman, “Aida,” Stages St. Louis

Jesse Klug, “Q Brothers Christmas Carol,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Jayson M. Lawshee, “Into the Woods,” the New Jewish Theatre

Jason Lyons, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” the Muny

Sean M. Savoie, “Million Dollar Quartet,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Set Design in a Musical

Ann Beyersdorfer, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” the Muny

Edward E. Haynes, Jr., “Chess,” the Muny

Rob Lippert, “Godspell,” Stray Dog Theatre

Kristen Robinson, “Little Shop of Horrors,” the Muny

C. Otis Sweeney, “Into the Woods,” the New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical

Leon Dobkowski, “Little Shop of Horrors,” the Muny

Eileen Engel and Sarah Gene Dowling, “Into the Woods,” Stray Dog Theatre

Robin McGee, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” the Muny

Brad Musgrove, “Aida,” Stages St. Louis

Marc. W. Vital III, “Eubie!,” the Black Rep

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role

De-Rance Blaylock, “Caroline, or Change,” Fly North Theatricals

Melissa Felps, “The Mad Ones,” the Tesseract Theatre Company

Bryonha Marie, “Sister Act,” the Muny

Sara Sheperd, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” the Muny

Molly Wennstrom, “Into the Woods,” the New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role

Tie`lere Cheatem, “Kinky Boots,” the Tesseract Theatre Company

Ben Crawford, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” the Muny

Robin de Jesus, “Little Shop of Horrors,” the Muny

Kevin O’Brien, “Into the Woods,” the New Jewish Theatre

John Riddle, “Chess,” the Muny

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre

“The Brechtfast Club,” ERA

“Broadway Bound,” the New Jewish Theatre

“Clue,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama

“Death of a Salesman,” the Black Rep

“The Immigrant,” the New Jewish Theatre

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“The Lehman Trilogy,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“The Lion in Winter,” the Midnight Company

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

“Caroline, or Change,” Fly North Theatricals

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” the Muny

“Into the Woods,” the New Jewish Theatre

“Million Dollar Quartet,” Stages St. Louis

“Q Brothers Christmas Carol,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding Director of a Comedy

Gary Wayne Barker, “The Nerd,” Moonstone Theatre Company

Steve Bebout, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis

Alan Knoll, “Broadway Bound,” the New Jewish Theatre

Suki Peters, “The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre

Hana S. Sharif, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Director of a Drama

Kate Bergstrom, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Carey Perloff, “The Lehman Trilogy,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Annamaria Pileggi, “Uncle Vanya,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Rebekah Scallet, “The Immigrant,” the New Jewish Theatre

Jacqueline Thompson, “Death of a Salesman,” the Black Rep

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Marcia Milgrom Dodge, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” the Muny

Brian McKinley, “Caroline, or Change,” Fly North Theatricals

Robert Quinlan, “Into the Woods,” the New Jewish Theatre

Josh Rhodes, “Chess,” the Muny

John Tartaglia, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” the Muny

Outstanding Production of a Comedy

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre

“Broadway Bound,” The New Jewish Theatre

“Clue,” Stages St. Louis

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Production of a Drama

“Death of a Salesman” the Black Rep

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“The Immigrant,” the New Jewish Theatre

“The Lehman Trilogy,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“Uncle Vanya,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding Production of a Musical

“Aida,” Stages St. Louis

“Caroline, or Change,” Fly North Theatricals

“Into the Woods,” the New Jewish Theatre

“Million Dollar Quartet,” Stages St. Louis

“West Side Story,” the Muny

