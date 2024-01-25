How a St. Louis neighborhood sued Paul McKee, and won

The former ABC Auto Sales and Investment Company building stands as an example of abandonment. Beneath the Art Deco designs and white terra cotta, the structure is deteriorating. It’s been broken into, boarded up, and broken into again.

Built in 1927, 3509 Page Boulevard now sits like a “bad introduction” for visitors to the Covenant Blu Grand Center neighborhood, said resident Audrey Ellerman, who serves as president of the neighborhood association.

“You wouldn't want that in your neighborhood,” she added. “You can't even walk past the building, you have to walk in the street.”

Although cited for numerous city violations, the building’s owner, Paul McKee’s NorthSide Regeneration, took no action. Filed in 2022 by the Covenant Blu Grand Center neighborhood, the lawsuit sought to force McKee to secure the building.

Danny Wicentowski 3509 Page housed the former ABC Auto Sales and Investment Company building.

McKee’s NorthSide Regeneration purchased the building in 2009, as part of a spree that would eventually include hundreds of parcels in north St. Louis. But McKee’s grand plans have stalled amid clashes with the city and accusations that he’s allowed properties to fall into disrepair.

On December 28, St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer ruled against McKee, ordering the mega-developer to secure the crumbling building at 3509 Page.

Peter Hoffman, an attorney with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, who represented the neighborhood in its lawsuit against McKee, told St. Louis on the Air that he hopes other neighborhoods do the same with other problem landlords.

“3509 Page is, in some ways, a really important symbol of deterioration and decline,” he said, while emphasizing that such buildings still hold value in their neighborhoods — if taken care of properly.

“These buildings can really serve to help spur revitalization. They can serve community needs,” he said, “But they can't if they're just being held for land speculation.”

