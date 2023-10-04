© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Law & Order
St. Louis on the Air

How two misdemeanors in Louisiana sent bounty hunters after a woman in Missouri

By Danny Wicentowski
Published October 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT
A frame taken from a body cam worn by bounty hunter Wayne Lozier on May 9, 2019. The image shows two police officers, one standing, one crouched down next to a woman who has been restrained with handcuffs around her ankles and wrists. A woman with the word "agent" on her shirt stands in the background. She is Jody Sullivan, a bounty hunter working with Wayne Lozier. Lozier and Sullivan have been convicted of kidnapping and conspiracy for their roles in the incident.
Bayou Boyz Fugitive Recovery
A freeze frame from footage taken from a body camera worn by bounty hunter Wayne Lozier on May 9, 2019. Officers from the Sullivan, Missouri police department responded to a 911 call at a truck stop. They questioned Rebecca Carman, who was barefoot and in chains, but ultimately did not intervene. A jury in September found Lozier guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy.

A dramatic case of bounty hunters, bail, and body cameras concluded last week in a federal courtroom in St. Louis. After deliberating for less than two hours, a jury found Wayne Lozier, owner of Bayou Boyz Fugitive Recovery, guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy.

The charges stemmed from a May 2019 incident in which Lozier and a partner dragged a woman out of a home in St. Peters. Their target, Rebecca Carman, was wanted on misdemeanor charges in Louisiana.

Despite the minor crimes, the bounty hunters went to significant lengths to capture her, even dragging her back to an SUV when she asked bystanders for help at a truck stop in Sullivan. Lozier filmed the incident on his body camera. The footage was eventually introduced as evidence at his trial.

Katie Kull, courts reporter for the St. Louis Post Dispatch, covered the trial from the courtroom. Her reporting on the case appeared on the paper’s front page on Monday.

Lozier “turned over his body camera footage to the police,” Kull noted on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air. “[The police] didn't need to seize it or anything — which I think speaks to how much he believed that what he was doing was right.”

But Lozier had failed to obtain a $150 license required to legally operate as a recovery agent in the state of Missouri. Despite Lozier’s treatment of Carman, who was kept shackled and barefoot during her journey, the license would have made the operation legal.

“He believed he didn't need one,” Kull said of the license. “He had done research online, apparently, and looked up the laws and saw some article that said that there were no laws regarding surety recovery agents in Missouri. So it wasn't a problem. And that's what he believed and maintained throughout the trial.”

He may have believed it wasn’t a problem, but the jury in St. Louis didn’t. A second bounty hunter involved in the incident, Jody Sullivan, has pleaded guilty to similar charges and is scheduled for sentencing in December. Lozier will be sentenced in January.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Easter District of Missouri noted that the charges of kidnapping and conspiracy both carry punishments “up to life in prison.”

To hear more from the Post-Dispatch’s Katie Kull, and to listen to a portion of the audio captured by Wayne Lozier’s body camera, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast or by clicking the play button below.

Listen to Katie Kull on "St. Louis on the Air"

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Ulaa Kuziez is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.

St. Louis on the Air Criminal JusticeU.S. District Court of Eastern MissouriSt. Louis Post-Dispatch
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.