A Kirkwood native is relishing the opportunity to drive the iconic Wienermobile

There are few jingles more iconic than the “Oscar Mayer Weiner” earworm that gets folks fired up to grill in the summertime. The hot dog ditty is bested in popularity only by the Oscar Mayer “Wienermobile” that excites motorists on highways and causes a sudden craving for a good old-fashioned frank on a bun.

But even classics get revamped, and Kirkwood native Mary Clare Kammer is returning home in the newly-branded Oscar Mayer Frankmobile as a Frankfurter — a.k.a., the driver of a six-ton, 27-foot-long wiener.

Provided Mary Clare Kammer’s responsibilities include sharing Oscar Mayer whistles and coupons, and taking photos with frank fans.

Oscar Mayer’s switch from “Wienermobile” to Frankmobile after 87 years happened earlier this year to celebrate its all-beef frank recipe. Kammer told St. Louis on the Air that the change to her unique ride’s name is something folks are chewing over. She said, “We've had some people come up and embrace it. Some people not so much, but we're seeing if it cuts the mustard.”

Kammer is excited to “ketchup” with family and friends when she comes to St. Louis for three stops: one in Marthasville on Saturday, September 9; and two in St. Louis County Sunday, September 9. Driving the Frankmobile into the neighborhood where she grew up will be a special treat. “It’s very surreal for me because this has been a dream of mine for so long. Pulling it into my own driveway [will be] incredible,” she said.

Being a frankfurter is more than gobbling glizzies and cruising America’s highways. There’s no need for a commercial drivers license, but Frankfurters are required to have at least a bachelor's degree. “It is all about the mission of spreading smiles, and setting up events and giving whistles out and making those connections with people,” Kammer said. “And I have grown in myself. It really is an incredible learning experience, especially traveling to each city and talking with so many different types of people.”

For more about Mary Clare Kammer’s experience as a Frankfurter, including the Columbia connection to Oscar Mayer and the flyer that set Kammar on the path to travel the country in the newly named Frankmobile, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast by clicking the play button below.

Related Events

What: Oscar Mayer Frankmobile visit

When: Sep 9, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Where: St. Paul United Church of Christ Car Show (513 W S St, Marthasville, MO 63357)

When: Sep 10, 2023 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Where: Butler Hill Schnucks (4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis, MO 63128)

When: Sep 10, 2023 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Where: Twin Oaks Schnucks (1393 Big Bend Road, Ballwin, MO 63021)