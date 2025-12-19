South St. Louis alderman says support exists to remake the city’s contracting processes

In the days after the May 16 tornado, 5th Ward Alderman Matt Devoti and other attorneys from his law firm were in the affected neighborhoods doing triage for legal needs.

The 30 or so days he spent in north and west St. Louis helped him understand what the city needs to provide as winter sets in even further.

“In my opinion, the City of St. Louis is never going to be in the financial position to help rebuild or to build,” Devoti said recently on Politically Speaking. “What we can do, and what we must do, is help folks find shelter that is within our capacity.”

But like many members of the Board of Aldermen, Devoti does not believe the city is moving fast enough to get relief to affected residents. The problem, he said, lies in the contracting processes.

For example, he said, city policy requires multiple bids, even for more immediate needs. Those bids have to be run through selection committees, and contracts have to be approved from the city’s fiscal oversight board. And don’t even think about using a digital program like DocuSign to get the required signatures, he said.

“You've got to find somebody [and] stick a contract under their nose,” Devoti said. “It's archaic in 2025, but that's the system that was in place.”

Devoti was complimentary of Comptroller Donna Baringer, who he said is already looking to make her office’s internal processes more efficient. But many changes will require action by the board.

“The critical mass exists, and I can tell you that within the halls of the board, the work is getting done,” Devoti said. “It is not now to the point of filing a board bill, but we are getting near there.”

Devoti said he and his colleagues share the frustration of residents at the slow pace of relief. But he said it is critical to do contracting reform correctly.

“It needs to be done in a way that protects the financial responsibilities of the city to its residents,” he said.

Here’s what else Devoti discussed on the podcast: