Alderman Browning wants St. Louis to think differently about development incentives

As the alderman representing the Central West End and the Cortex Innovation District, Michael Browning of the 9th Ward understands the importance of incentives when it comes to development.

They’re especially key when it comes to housing, he said.

“The city doesn't build housing, the state doesn't build housing, the federal government doesn't build housing,” Browning said recently during an appearance on Politically Speaking. “We rely on private developers to build this housing. Like it or not, we live under capitalism, and we've got to figure out a way to build housing underneath that system.”

Browning has first-hand experience with what happens when a developer can’t make a housing project “pencil,” or work financially on paper. In October, North Point Development pulled out of a planned $120 million development at Kingshighway and Interstate 64 that would have brought 300 units of new housing to the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

The city was unpredictable with the level of incentives it would offer, Browning said, and the numbers wouldn’t work without them.

“And that's where I think we need to get politics out of the process,” he said.

Browning wants to try a new development strategy for housing on another property in his ward – the site of the Engineers Club building on Lindell in the Central West End.

A few developers have “kicked the tires” on the site for housing, he said, but cannot make the math work without some development incentives.

“So we're going to pass a package without a developer in mind that offers a mild incentive to get started there,” Browning said. “It’s letting people know up front, here's what you're going to be eligible for, and then trying to entice them in in a way that makes it clear that we'll be a good partner in this process.”

Here’s what else Browning discussed on the podcast: