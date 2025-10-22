St. Louis Alderman Aldridge says tornado revealed need for a true emergency plan

When he appeared on The Politically Speaking Hour on St. Louis on the Air in April, Alderman Rasheen Aldridge of the 14th Ward was clear that although he had supported former Mayor Tishaura Jones, he could work with newly-elected Mayor Cara Spencer.

Less than a month later, an EF-3 tornado ripped through the city, killing five people and causing at least $1 billion in damages. Three of Aldridge’s neighborhoods were among those hit.

“I think the tornado has actually also extended the honeymoon process for the Board of Aldermen and the mayor,” Aldridge said recently on an episode of the Politically Speaking podcast. “The activist side of me, there were some things I wish she could have done better. But she really impressed me with how she handled it.”

Though he was impressed with the mayor personally and her communication with the members of the board in affected wards, Aldridge acknowledged that the city’s response has been below average.

“City government was not prepared for a natural disaster like this to happen,” he said. “We did not have the funding, did not have the manpower, did not have the support.”

But while Aldridge acknowledged that the pace of recovery has been slower than people want or need, he hesitated to call it a failure of city government.

“I would say it’s the slow process of city government,” he said. “I think hopefully for us and others around the region, it kind of opened our eyes that we need to start to look at what it looks like to have a natural disaster plan. I think we need to also be having conversations of, how do we cut red tape? How do we make government faster? How do we make government more efficient?”

Aldridge helped shepherd the bill that directed $30 million from the interest of the Rams settlement toward things like housing, building stabilization and support for nonprofits. But the next phase of recovery, he said, will have to draw from the principal of that settlement – about $300 million.

Here is what else Aldridge discussed on the podcast: