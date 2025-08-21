Illinois state Sen. Christopher Belt readies for congressional redistricting

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, Illinois state Sen. Christopher Belt talked about congressional redistricting, the impact of federal budget cuts on the state budget and public safety.

Belt represents Illinois’ 57th Senate District, which takes in a number of communities throughout St. Clair County — including Belleville, East St. Louis, O’Fallon and Scott Air Force Base. He was elected to his seat in 2018 and reelected in 2022.

Here’s what Belt discussed during the program:

With President Donald Trump pressuring Texas to redraw its congressional lines, Belt said his fellow Democrats should consider overhauling the state’s own congressional districts in response. Illinois’ congressional map is heavily tilted to Democrats. He disagreed with the idea that the map is gerrymandered, even though some have criticized Illinois Democrats for how they drew the narrow, snake-like 13th Congressional District that helped U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, win in 2022.

Belt said lawmakers need to be paying close attention to President Donald Trump’s moves on federal spending, since they could have major ramifications for how Illinois is able to allocate education and health care services for its residents.

His role as chairman of an appropriations committee that oversees spending for public safety and infrastructure work. That includes the Illinois State Police and the Department of Transportation.

He criticized Trump possibly taking over the Illinois National Guard in order to help with crime fighting efforts in Chicago. Trump suggested that after he sent National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., earlier this month.

Belt is a lifelong Metro East native and a former member of the Cahokia Unit School District 187 School Board. After longtime state Sen. James Clayborne announced his retirement, Belt was the only Democratic candidate who ended up running to succeed him. He easily won election in 2018 and reelection in 2022.

Belt endorsed Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin. That race is expected to have a competitive Democratic primary with multiple high-profile contenders.

