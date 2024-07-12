Madison HolcombNewsroom Intern
Madison Holcomb is a Summer '24 newsroom intern at St. Louis Public Radio.
She currently attends the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability, energy and environment and a specialization in political science.
Madison began working in public radio in 2022, where she interned at WILL/Illinois Public Media News' student practicum Illinois Student Newsroom. She has continued this internship and serves as a reporter and student producer.
Previously, Madison was an intern at WGN Radio and the news director of UIUC's student-run radio station, WPGU. She enjoys reporting on climate change, environmental science, social justice, politics and general news.
-
St. Louis-area residents gathered at an event hosted by St. Louis Public Radio and NPR to address the changes that have been made since then, as well as what still needs to be done.
-
Family members and friends gathered around the spot where Michael Brown was killed nearly 10 years ago to memorialize his death and honor his legacy.
-
About 100 people gathered at Kiener Plaza on Monday evening in remembrance of Massey, who was killed by a sheriff's deputy in her Illinois home earlier this month.
-
The survivors have accused the Archdiocese of St. Louis of enabling and covering up the sexual abuse of minors by its clergy members for decades.
-
The funding from the EPA is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Federal Buy Clean Initiative, which promotes the use of low-carbon construction materials.
-
Each step on the Pet Power walkway produces three joules of electricity that will be collected in batteries donated to the APA Adoption Center.
-
Several shelters in the St. Louis area are at capacity because of the high number of animals being turned in.
-
Mid-America Transplant hopes to use medical drones as a cheaper and faster alternative to current transportation methods like ground vehicles and aircraft.
-
American red wolves were declared extinct in the wild in 1980, but conservation groups have since been working to repopulate the species.
-
The St. Louis region is forecast to get two to four inches of rain from the storm, which is expected to continue throughout the day.
-
Abortion-rights advocates are concerned Republicans will use the 1873 law that restricts the mailing of “obscene matter” to impose a national abortion ban.
-
The artists, Dani Collette and Allora McCullough, object to the Craft Alliance's decision, saying their work is supportive of Palestinians.