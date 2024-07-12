Madison Holcomb is a Summer '24 newsroom intern at St. Louis Public Radio.

She currently attends the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability, energy and environment and a specialization in political science.

Madison began working in public radio in 2022, where she interned at WILL/Illinois Public Media News' student practicum Illinois Student Newsroom. She has continued this internship and serves as a reporter and student producer.

Previously, Madison was an intern at WGN Radio and the news director of UIUC's student-run radio station, WPGU. She enjoys reporting on climate change, environmental science, social justice, politics and general news.