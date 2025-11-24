© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri state Rep. Justin Sparks resigns for U.S. Department of Homeland Security job

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published November 24, 2025 at 4:30 PM CST
Missouri State Rep. Justin Sparks, R-Wildwood, reacts after losing the house speaker’s race during the first day of the Missouri legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Jefferson City.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Missouri State Rep. Justin Sparks, R-Wildwood, left, after losing the house speaker’s race during the first day of the 2025 legislative session on Jan. 8, in Jefferson City.

A St. Louis County Republican state representative resigned on Monday to take a job in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

State Rep. Justin Sparks was in his third year in the Missouri House representing the state’s Wildwood-based 110th House District. In a resignation letter posted on Facebook, Sparks said that his “entire professional life has been one of service and that will continue as I join the Department of Homeland Security and join in the mission of keeping our nation safe.”

“I fervently pray that God, in His righteous wisdom, will pour out the Spirit of Truth on all of my fellow colleagues as they continue to engage in a government of the People, by the People and for the People,” Sparks said in his resignation letter.

In a subsequent Facebook post, Sparks said he did not receive a presidential appointment. He added he was returning to law enforcement and that he was “happy to support the mission of keeping our country safe!”

Sparks is a former St. Louis County Police Department officer who first won election to the House in 2022. He joined the Missouri Freedom Caucus, a conservative group of House and Senate members who have often clashed with GOP leadership.

Earlier this year, Sparks unsuccessfully ran for speaker of the House against Jon Patterson. Patterson later called Sparks “a person with an oceanic ego who took it upon himself to make this day about himself.”

It will be up to Gov. Mike Kehoe to schedule a special election for Sparks’ seat. There are currently five vacancies in the House.
Tags
News Briefs Justin Sparks2025 Missouri Legislative SessionTop StoriesU.S. Department of Homeland Security2026 Missouri elections
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Jason Rosenbaum
Related Content