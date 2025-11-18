© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Toyota announces $57M investment, 57 new jobs at Missouri plant as part of national hybrid push

St. Louis Public Radio | By Kavahn Mansouri
Published November 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Toyota Missouri workers at the auto manufacturer’s plant on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, in Troy, Mo.
Courtesy
/
Toyota Missouri
Members of Toyota's team at its manufacturing plant in Troy, Missouri

Toyota announced Tuesday it will add 57 jobs and invest $57 million in its casting plant in Troy, Missouri, as part of an expansion of its hybrid car production.

The jobs and investment will go toward a new cylinder head production line for hybrid vehicles at the company’s plant in Troy. Production is expected to begin in 2027 and will increase the plant’s capacity by more than 200,000 cylinder heads a year.

Toyota’s announcement came as a part of a $912 million investment adding 252 jobs at five manufacturing plants across the country to meet a growing demand for hybrid cars.

“We’re proud to see Toyota continuing to grow in our state through such a significant investment in the Troy facility,” Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement. “This commitment is further proof of Missouri’s status as an ideal location for leading automotive manufacturers.”

More than 1,000 people work at the Troy plant. Employees use recycled aluminum to build thousands of aluminum cylinder heads each day.

“Toyota plays a vital role in the Lincoln County community, and I’m thrilled that they have chosen their Troy facility for this expansion," said U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tariko. "This major investment and the jobs it brings is great news for North Missouri."

The company said it plans to invest $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years.
Tags
News Briefs ToyotaElectric vehiclesManufacturingTop Stories
Kavahn Mansouri
Kavahn Mansouri covers economic development, housing and business at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Kavahn Mansouri
Related Content