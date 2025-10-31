St. Louis Board of Aldermen takes a swing at regulations for golf carts

The city of St. Louis is a step closer to adopting new regulations for golf carts on the city’s streets.

The Board of Aldermen on Friday adopted 5th Ward Alderman Matt Devoti’s bill by a 10 to 5 vote. Mayor Cara Spencer’s office is reviewing the legislation – the rules would take effect immediately if she signs it.

Devoti said the legislation simply legalizes what is already happening on city streets.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus of the 12th Ward said she was not opposed to regulating golf carts. But she said language in the bill conflicts with state statute , opening the city up to court challenges or to have their authority to regulate the carts in the first place stripped by the Missouri General Assembly.

The regulations limit golf carts to streets where the speed limit is 25 miles per hour or less, with a few exceptions. Carts would have to be equipped with safety features such as working front and back lights, rearview mirrors and turn signals. All drivers would have to be at least 16 and have a valid Missouri license. Golf carts would also be forbidden in city parks except for Forest Park.

First-time offenders would face a $250 fine.