St. Louis water division truck damaged Forest Park pedestrian bridge

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer’s office says a city vehicle is responsible for a strike on a pedestrian bridge that crosses into Forest Park from the northeast side.

A boom truck from the Water Division struck the bridge at West Pine Avenue on June 19. An inspection after the strike found the damage was too severe, meaning the bridge will have to be demolished. That work will take place this weekend, which will require the closure of Forest Park Parkway in both directions.

A capital improvement fund within the city’s Board of Public Service will cover the cost of demolition. A spokesman for the mayor says the employee driving the truck faced no formal discipline, but the water division has provided additional training to its employees “to avoid similar incidents in the future.”

