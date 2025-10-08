© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis water division truck damaged Forest Park pedestrian bridge

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published October 8, 2025 at 5:13 PM CDT
A pedestrian bridge near Forest Park was struck by a tractor trailor, damaging the structure to the point that it must be demolished and rebuilt.
Google Earth
A boom truck from the City of St. Louis Water Division was responsible for a June 19 vehicle strike on the pedestrian bridge that connects West Pine Avenue and Forest Park. The damage was serious enough that the bridge will have to be demolished.

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer’s office says a city vehicle is responsible for a strike on a pedestrian bridge that crosses into Forest Park from the northeast side.

A boom truck from the Water Division struck the bridge at West Pine Avenue on June 19. An inspection after the strike found the damage was too severe, meaning the bridge will have to be demolished. That work will take place this weekend, which will require the closure of Forest Park Parkway in both directions.

A capital improvement fund within the city’s Board of Public Service will cover the cost of demolition. A spokesman for the mayor says the employee driving the truck faced no formal discipline, but the water division has provided additional training to its employees “to avoid similar incidents in the future.”
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Rachel Lippmann
