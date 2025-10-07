© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis to demolish bridge into Forest Park after vehicle hit it

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published October 7, 2025 at 2:46 PM CDT
Google Earth
A pedestrian bridge near Forest Park was struck by a tractor trailer, damaging the structure to the point that it must be demolished and rebuilt.

Pedestrian access into Forest Park from the Central West End will look a little different for the time being.

The city of St. Louis announced Tuesday that it will have to demolish the pedestrian bridge across Forest Park Parkway that enters the park from West Pine Avenue. A vehicle recently hit the bridge and engineering studies determined it was too badly damaged to fix. The bridge has a clearance of just 14.5 feet, and a spokesman for the nonprofit that helps manage the park said it is not the first time it has been hit.

The city is scheduled to take down the bridge this weekend. The parkway will be closed westbound from Kingshighway Boulevard to DeBaliviere Place, and eastbound from Union Avenue to Kingshighway.

A Google Earth screenshot with dark red lines to mark road closures and an orange line showing a detour for drivers.
City of St. Louis
Pedestrians can get into the park using the Grand Drive overpass by the fish hatchery, or from Kingshighway near Steinberg Rink. The city said it will work with Forest Park Forever in the future to look at pedestrian access to the park in that area.

A Google Maps screenshot is marked with a red line showing how pedestrians can access Forest Park from West Pine Drive.
City of St. Louis
The demolition of a pedestrian bridge connecting West Pine Avenue to Forest Park means residents of the Central West End will have to use the Grand Drive overpass to access the park from the northeast for the foreseeable future.
