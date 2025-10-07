St. Louis to demolish bridge into Forest Park after vehicle hit it

Pedestrian access into Forest Park from the Central West End will look a little different for the time being.

The city of St. Louis announced Tuesday that it will have to demolish the pedestrian bridge across Forest Park Parkway that enters the park from West Pine Avenue. A vehicle recently hit the bridge and engineering studies determined it was too badly damaged to fix. The bridge has a clearance of just 14.5 feet, and a spokesman for the nonprofit that helps manage the park said it is not the first time it has been hit.

The city is scheduled to take down the bridge this weekend. The parkway will be closed westbound from Kingshighway Boulevard to DeBaliviere Place, and eastbound from Union Avenue to Kingshighway.

City of St. Louis The demolition of a pedestrian bridge over Forest Park Parkway will require road closures over the weekend.

Pedestrians can get into the park using the Grand Drive overpass by the fish hatchery, or from Kingshighway near Steinberg Rink. The city said it will work with Forest Park Forever in the future to look at pedestrian access to the park in that area.