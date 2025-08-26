FEMA denies St. Louis' request for individual application extension following tornado

It’s official: It is the final day to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency aid for damage caused by the May 16 tornado.

FEMA has denied St. Louis’ request to extend the deadline by 30 days. That makes the deadline 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I strongly disagree with this denial, as we have seen hundreds of St. Louisans continue to apply for FEMA individual assistance each week,” said St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer in a statement.

She encouraged any St. Louisans who haven’t applied to do so before midnight, noting that what matters is getting the application registered in FEMA’s system before then.

St. Louisans can apply for funds online , in the FEMA app or by calling 1-800-621-3362. Residents will need ID, proof of address, description of the damage and any insurance information.

St. Louisans can also apply in person at one of the Disaster Recovery Centers, which will be open until 7 p.m. Those centers are located at Union Tabernacle M.B. Church at 626 N. Newstead Ave. and the Urban League Entrepreneurship & Women’s Business Center at 4401 Natural Bridge Ave.