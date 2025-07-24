Charges dismissed against former St. Louis jail oversight board member

Nearly two years after former St. Louis Detention Facilities Oversight Board Vice President Janis Mensah was arrested while visiting the St. Louis City Justice Center, the charges have been dropped.

St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Rochelle M. Woodiest dismissed the municipal charges of trespassing and resisting arrest on Tuesday.

Mensah was visiting the city jail on August 31, 2023, after 55-year-old Terrance Smith died in custody due to high blood pressure and heart problems, according to the city Medical Examiner’s Office.

31-year-old Samuel Hayes Jr. last weekend became the 20th person to die in custody at the CJC since 2020.

Mensah said they were sitting patiently in a jail waiting room to do their site visit when then-Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah instructed staff to call the police and remove them. Mensah said police unjustly beat them unconscious during the arrest.

Police claimed in court documents that they were forced to remove Mensah after they ignored orders and refused to leave the property.

Earlier this week, the Justice for Janis Coalition submitted an open letter to St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer, asking her to drop the charges.

The petition garnered around 600 signatures from St. Louis community members, including Board of Aldermen President Megan Green, 14th Ward Alderman Rasheen Aldridge and former DFOB secretary Pam Walker.

Nearly 30 Justice for Janis coalitions also signed the petition.

Although the charges were ultimately dropped, Mensah said Spencer never responded to the letter.

This story will be updated.