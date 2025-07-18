Planned Parenthood Great Rivers to cut some administrative jobs to keep doors open

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers will lay off some of its administrative staff effective Aug. 1.

The St. Louis-based organization did not say how many people will lose their jobs. The nonprofit made the announcement Friday in response to cuts to Missouri’s Medicaid. Planned Parenthood officials said in a statement that its decision to reduce staff is part of an effort to maintain patient care and its six health centers in the state including in the St. Louis region.

“The negligent policies passed by anti-abortion politicians are forcing health care providers to make difficult decisions just to keep their doors open and ensure patients don’t go without essential health care,” said Planned Parenthood Great Rivers President and CEO Margot Riphagen in a statement.

Many low-income Missourians rely on Medicaid to receive access to care for needs including family planning, cancer screenings and sexually transmitted disease testing.

The so-called Big Beautiful Bill will cut taxes, raise the debt ceiling and require states to reduce the medical provider taxes to 3.5% by 2032. Missouri’s is currently 4.2%.

Planned Parenthood administrative staff reductions will include human resources, research, education and marketing. The nonprofit said continued financial cuts could affect nearly 200 Planned Parenthood health centers across the country.

