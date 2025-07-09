© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
McDonnell Foundation donates nearly $3 million for St. Louis tornado relief efforts

St. Louis Public Radio | By Lacretia Wimbley
Published July 9, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Bricks are stacked outside of a tornado-damaged home on Monday, May 19, 2025, in north St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Bricks are stacked outside a tornado-damaged home on May 19 in north St. Louis. The James S. McDonnell Foundation is providing $2.92 million to six organizations for relief efforts after the storm displaced hundreds of people and caused over $1 billion worth of damage in the region.

The James S. McDonnell Foundation is providing nearly $3 million for tornado relief efforts in north St. Louis following the May 16 tornado that struck the region.

The foundation is dispersing $2.92 million across six organizations that will go toward rebuilding houses and providing family and individual support after the storm displaced hundreds and caused over $1 billion worth of damage.

Jason Purnell, president of the McDonnell Foundation, emphasized the importance of community-wide recovery and the foundation’s commitment to improving economic mobility for those facing the starkest disparities.

“We know that some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods by the tornado were those already struggling and excluded from the economic mainstream,” Purnell said Tuesday. “Those disparities only deepen when there are disasters. Recovery efforts are necessary, both for immediate relief, but also the long-term rebuilding that allows people to thrive in our community.”

The foundation previously provided $90,000 in emergency grants days after the tornado to Action St. Louis for relief coordination, to United Way for basic needs support and to Power4STL for mental health services.

In the latest round of provided funds, Invest STL is receiving $1 million for its direct cash assistance initiative, the Northside Resilience Fund. The funds will be used to help nearly 1,500 north St. Louis families stabilize their household finances. Purnell declined to share specifics on how much money each organization is receiving.

Action St. Louis and 4theVille will receive funds to help strengthen neighborhood-based response and civic coordination efforts.

And the Home Repair Network will utilize its portion to help repair houses. Funding will also go toward reopening early childhood education centers and retaining staff at the Gateway Early Childhood Alliance and IFF.

Editor’s note: The James S. McDonnell Foundation is a financial supporter of St. Louis Public Radio. STLPR is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in STLPR's journalism.
