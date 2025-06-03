Top federal prosecutor in Eastern Missouri resigns

The top federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Missouri has resigned.

U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming leaves the St. Louis-based office after heading it for 4½ years. She was appointed in late 2020 during the first administration of President Donald Trump.

A spokesman for the office said there wasn't any particular event that prompted her to leave and it is department policy to not say what Fleming is doing next.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to lead the United States Attorney’s Office for the last four and a half years,” Fleming said in a statement released Tuesday. “As a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Missouri, I have had the great fortune of working with some of the most dedicated law enforcement professionals in the country, and I am extremely grateful for the sacrifices they make every day for our safety.”

The Eastern District of Missouri is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in the 49 counties it oversees. Taking over as acting U.S. attorney will be First Assistant Matthew Drake, who has worked in the office since 2002.

During Fleming’s tenure, St. Louis became one of a handful of cities in the Justice Department’s Violent Crime Initiative , targeting violent offenders and increasing the presence of federal officials in the city. When embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigned, Fleming sent in resources to assist the depleted office.

In a press release, local and federal officials in St. Louis praised Fleming’s leadership.

“United States Attorney Sayler Fleming has been a tremendous law enforcement partner. Under her leadership over the years, our offices have been in lockstep in our efforts to protect our community,” said Special Agent in Charge Chris Crocker of the FBI St. Louis Division. “The people of Eastern Missouri are safer thanks to her proactive and aggressive approach to prioritizing fighting violent crime."

This story has been updated with comments from a U.S Attorney's Office spokesperson.