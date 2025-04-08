Ferguson residents elect three new City Council members

Michael Palmer, Jamil Franklin and LaMika Covington each won seats on the Ferguson City Council on Tuesday.

Palmer defeated Henry Iwenofu in Ward 1, 57% to 43%. Franklin beat Larry Robinett by about 10 percentage points to represent Ward 2, and Covington defeated Fran Griffin by a similar margin.

The winners will serve three-year terms and join council members Naquittia Noah, Nick Kasoff and David Williams.

The Ward 1 race generated controversy with some Ferguson residents questioning Palmer’s residency while he represented Ward 3 .

Iwenofu sued Palmer arguing that he altered his candidate filing affidavit by stating he will move to the first ward if he wins the election. Iwenofu also argued Palmer was breaking Ferguson’s city charter by running in Ward 1 and claiming to live in Ward 3.

A St. Louis County Circuit judge ruled Palmer could run as long as he moved to Ward 1 if he wins the election. Iwenonfu is appealing the ruling.