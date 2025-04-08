© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis-area election results: City, county and school board races

St. Louis Public Radio | By Kate Grumke,
Abigail Wetteroff
Published April 8, 2025 at 7:29 PM CDT
The Old Courthouse intersects the Gateway Arch on Monday, March 31, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Old Courthouse intersects the Gateway Arch last month in downtown St. Louis.

Missouri voters in the St. Louis area cast ballots Tuesday for municipal, county and school board races.

Prominent contests in the region include St. Louis mayor, comptroller and half of the Board of Aldermen; a ballot initiative in St. Louis County that would empower the county council to fire department heads and the county counselor; various school board races; and several municipal mayor races.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Results below will update periodically throughout election night.

St. Louis

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

St. Louis County

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

St. Charles County

Loading...

Loading...

Jefferson County

Loading...

Franklin County

Loading...

Tags
Government, Politics & Issues 2025 Elections2025 Missouri electionsSt. Louis CitySt. Louis CountySt. CharlesJefferson CountyFranklin CountyTop Stories
Kate Grumke
Kate Grumke covers the environment, climate and agriculture for St. Louis Public Radio and Harvest Public Media.
Abigail Wetteroff
