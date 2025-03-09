© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Democratic Central Committee endorses Spencer over Jones in mayor's race

St. Louis Public Radio | By Lacretia Wimbley
Published March 9, 2025 at 3:57 PM CDT
Mayor Tishaura Jones, left, makes her case on why she should be re-elected on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. Alderwoman Cara Spencer, right, makes her case why she should be elected during a mayoral candidate forum Feb. 13, 2025, at Harris Stowe State University.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Mayor Tishaura Jones, left, makes her case on why she should be re-elected on Feb. 9 in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood. Alderwoman Cara Spencer, right, makes her case for election during a mayoral candidate forum on Monday at Harris-Stowe State University.

The St. Louis City Democratic Central Committee officially endorsed Alderwoman Cara Spencer for mayor on Saturday, a rare show of support for a challenger against an incumbent of the same party.

The Democratic Central Committee met with 26 of 28 members from all 14 wards, and the group cast votes on whom to support for mayor and comptroller. Mayor Tishaura Jones had nine supporters in the final vote for mayor, and Spencer had 15, with two members abstaining.

Comptroller Darlene Green also gained DCC backing over challenger Donna Baringer. Green had 19 votes, and Barringer had six.

Jones said the endorsement is an attempt to create relevance and power for the DCC and doesn’t reflect the decades of service she’s provided to the local, state and national Democratic Party.

“We are facing an uncertain four years in the face of a hostile state and federal government,” Jones said in a statement. “The last thing that our city needs is an untested and inexperienced executive with a history of avoiding hard conversations and quitting when the going gets tough.”

Sean Fauss, chairman of the DCC from south city's 1st Ward, said he can’t recall a time when a mayor didn’t have the support of the Democratic Party for re-election, considering the city’s long history of Democrats in the office.

He said Black and white members of the DCC from the farthest south ward to the farthest north ward ultimately agreed it is time for a change.

“I heard a lot of criticisms from more progressive members about problems with our justice center, as well as failures to address the unhoused situation,” Fauss said. Other members stressed about basic civil services that the city is tasked with performing.

Voters will decide the race in St. Louis' general election on April 8.
