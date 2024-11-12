Missouri U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt says he won’t be U.S. attorney general

Missouri U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt says he has taken his name out of consideration to be the attorney general of the United States.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Schmitt said he isn’t interested in being the attorney general in President-elect Donald Trump’s second administration.

Schmitt, who is in his first term as a senator, said, “I ran for the U.S. Senate to represent the people of the Show Me State and I’m just getting started.”

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and be a champion for President Trump in the Senate,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt was first elected to the Senate in 2022 after Roy Blunt announced his retirement.

Prior to his election, Schmitt was Missouri’s attorney general.