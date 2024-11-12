© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt says he won’t be U.S. attorney general

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sarah Kellogg
Published November 12, 2024 at 3:19 PM CST
U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri) on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at St. Louis Public Radio’s headquarters in Grand Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Missouri, pictured in May 2023, said he removed his name from consideration for U.S. attorney general.

Missouri U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt says he has taken his name out of consideration to be the attorney general of the United States.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Schmitt said he isn’t interested in being the attorney general in President-elect Donald Trump’s second administration.

Schmitt, who is in his first term as a senator, said, “I ran for the U.S. Senate to represent the people of the Show Me State and I’m just getting started.”

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and be a champion for President Trump in the Senate,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt was first elected to the Senate in 2022 after Roy Blunt announced his retirement.

Prior to his election, Schmitt was Missouri’s attorney general.
Tags
News Briefs Eric SchmittU.S. Attorney GeneralU.S. SenateTop Stories
Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg is a Missouri Statehouse and Politics Reporter for St. Louis Public Radio and other public radio stations across the state.
See stories by Sarah Kellogg
Related Content