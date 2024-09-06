SLPS gets more students on yellow buses as third week of school closes

St. Louis Public Schools continues to tackle transportation woes in the district three weeks into the 2024-25 school year.

District officials revised their transportation system earlier this week, providing yellow buses for nearly 1,000 additional students. According to the district, this change impacted several transportation routes for some parents who received letters notifying them that their child’s transportation method was changing to yellow buses — other students were shifted to cab service.

SLPS Acting Superintendent Millicent Borishade said the district’s ongoing efforts are part of a comprehensive re-routing of the district’s transportation system, which began during the Labor Day weekend.

“We appreciate the ongoing support and patience of our families as we work together to ensure a smooth transition to these new routes,” Borishade said in a letter to parents on Aug. 31. “Your understanding and cooperation are appreciated as our drivers adapt to these changes.”

The district said this week it is developing more routes in partnership with First Student, its main transportation provider.

Taxis, vans and Metro buses were utilized at the start of the school year for over two dozen bus routes after vendors couldn't provide enough buses. In July, the school board approved over a dozen new transportation providers after the previous vendor, Missouri School Bus Co., ended its contract with the district. SLPS has scrambled to find adequate transportation for 14,000 students.

Officials said some transportation is provided for daycare centers if they are located within the attendance area and at least one mile from the school. Safety precautions for students walking to and from Metro Bus stops include volunteer ambassadors through the district’s Adopt-A-Stop program, who are stationed at some high-priority stops. School safety officers are also on patrol at the stops, officials said.

Borishade previously shared that volunteer ambassadors provided feedback about school meals, the cleanliness of school buildings, and the efficiency of bus routes and alternate transportation vendors during the first two weeks of school.