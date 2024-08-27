St. Louis barbecue festival Q in the Lou canceled, organizers cite money woes

The largest barbecue competition and tasting festival in St. Louis, Q in the Lou , has been canceled. The event was planned for Sept. 6 to 8, but organizers decided to cancel it due to poor ticket sales and insufficient corporate sponsorships.

The traveling festival had low attendance in Denver last week, said Sean Hadley, a festival organizer.

“We made the tough decision to cancel Q in the Lou,” said Sean Hadley, a festival organizer. “We're seeing a lack of support … it's just not there.”

The traveling event first came to St. Louis in 2015 and brought hundreds of foodies to downtown St. Louis for barbecue, live music and a “major party.”

“It shut down out of the blue … I've gone every year,” said Scott Thomas, local chef and food blogger. “It's brilliant. You could take a tour of some really amazing barbecue restaurants and competition barbecue guys all in one place.”

In a late July news conference , city officials touted Q in the Lou as a significant tourism draw and a boost for downtown revitalization.

“Bringing a signature national festival back to downtown St. Louis … is making us stronger,” said Greater St. Louis Inc. CEO Jason Hall said then.

Less than a month later, ticket holders from every festival stop learned they’d be refunded. On Monday, organizers privatized the Q in the Lou website and deleted its social media accounts.

Conner Kerrigain, a spokesperson for Mayor Tishuara Jones’ office said city officials are disappointed the festival won’t be back this year.

“St. Louis knows how to throw a festival … bringing people together to celebrate our culture is one of the things we do best as a city,” Kerrigan said in a statement. “Should Q in the Lou try to come back next year or any year after that, they’ll have the support of the Mayor Jones administration.”

