Mark Burbridge graduated in 2023 from Saint Louis University with a Bachelor of Arts in communication and a minor in film studies. He’s developed media content with Cinema St. Louis, SLU’s The University News, and other local organizations. Mark enjoys covering all aspects of media, from stories within the St. Louis community to developments in cinema and hopes to one day become a movie critic. He enjoys spending time with his two huskies, cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals, improving his Spanish-speaking skills, and watching movies — particularly around the sci–fi and horror genres.