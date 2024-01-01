Lauren HarpoldFreelance Journalist
Lauren Harpold hails from Houston, Texas, and currently lives in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a degree in anthropology and a focus in writing. She has studied and researched housing policy and disinvestment in St. Louis for over two years and hopes to continue fighting for change through the intersection of journalism and policy advocacy. She believes in the power of community and storytelling, particularly as tools for social justice.