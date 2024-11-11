Managing Editor, News

St. Louis Public Radio, an NPR member station, seeks a Managing Editor of News to set the newsroom’s editorial vision, standards and day-to-day direction on news coverage. This position supervises the reporting engine of the newsroom with direct management of three editors and a mandate to lead a dozen reporters to produce rigorous and impactful journalism across broadcast and digital platforms.

This position works in partnership with the Managing Editor of Audience and Product, who oversees the presentation and distribution of our reporting across STLPR’s news platforms. Together, these two managing editors co-lead a highly collaborative, ambitious and innovative newsroom of about 30 journalists.

You’ll join an award-winning team of journalists that covers communities across the bistate St. Louis region, in Rolla, Missouri, and in Quincy, Illinois. STLPR has a reputation as one of the most ambitious and innovative stations in the public radio system, earning a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in both 2023 and 2024. STLPR is a member of both NPR’s Midwest Newsroom, which focuses on enterprise and investigative reporting, and Harvest Public Media, which reports on the food production industry, environmental topics and rural issues in the Midwest.

An ideal candidate is energized by the pace of daily news, is driven to produce ambitious and enterprising journalism and has experience leading newsrooms. Having excellent news judgment and being a clear and consistent communicator are both essential qualities for this job. They should have a record of leading investigations and planning coverage of major news events. It’s also important for this person to be skilled at coaching reporters and editors and fostering collaboration with internal and external teams.



Key Responsibilities

Direct the daily and weekly news gathering operations for covering the bistate region and ensure that editorial standards are met in all local news reports;

Assign and edit stories, in coordination with editors;

Supervise and set goals for editors and their reporting teams;

Plan special coverage and direct newsroom teams on investigations, election planning, thematic coverage series and experiments in storytelling;

Collaborate with the Managing Editor of Audience & Product on long-term vision planning, including evaluating and iterating our editorial priorities, content strategy and audience development strategy;

Serve as a member of the station’s senior leadership team, representing the newsroom and contributing to overall organizational strategy;

Lead recruiting, hiring and retention efforts that aim to build and sustain a newsroom workforce that reflects the diversity of our region and aligns with STLPR’s organizational commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion;

Develop, direct, administer and monitor newsroom budget and related functions;

Lead collaborative journalism efforts between STLPR and external news partners;

Oversee newsroom investigations and plan major editorial projects;

Support the growth and development of reporters and editors of all levels by organizing editorial trainings;

Help to build a healthy culture of feedback and critique in the newsroom;

Champion the value of local news and public media in on-air membership drives and other fundraising efforts.

Supervision Received

The Managing Editor of News is supervised by the CEO of STLPR.



Supervision Exercised

The Managing Editor of News supervises three editors who each manage teams of four beat reporters.



Qualifications

Eight or more years of experience working in a professional newsroom with at least four years of managing journalists;

A strong track record of publishing rigorous and impactful short-, medium- and long-form local journalism;

A record of success in managing news across multiple media platforms;

Sharp organizational skills and strong attention to detail;

Proven ability to tell stories to and for audiences from diverse communities, generations, and life experiences;

A collaborative spirit.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience producing and editing news across audio and digital platforms is highly preferred;

Knowledge of St. Louis — people and places — and important issues that impact the bi-state region;

Experience in building positive workplace culture;

Demonstrated success at building successful professional relationships and navigating group dynamics.

Location

The Managing Editor of News must live in or relocate to the St. Louis region. Moving allowance available in applicable situations.



Salary Range

$85,000 - $115,000 annual



Other information

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), and through UMSL offers comprehensive benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, retirement and wellness programs through the University of Missouri System Total Rewards program . University employees receive discounts at the College of Optometry's Center for Eye Care, discounted passes for the Metrolink and UM System-sponsored programs. Additionally, UMSL staff and their dependents enjoy discounted tuition, and employees have access to a wide array of professional development opportunities.



Application Instructions

To apply for this position, visit the UMSL Careers site. Job ID: 53913.

In your application, please submit up to 3 samples of stories or projects that you have reported, edited or guided to completion. Explain your role in those stories or projects. Your application should also include a resume and cover letter outlining your qualifications and ideas for how St. Louis Public Radio’s newsroom can best serve St. Louis area residents.