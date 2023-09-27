This posting will remain open through October 15, 2023.

St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR), seeks an experienced broadcast professional and people leader to serve as the station’s Broadcast Operations Manager. In this role, you’ll lead the broadcast unit operationally and manage its roster of talented announcers and hosts. We’re looking for someone who has deep knowledge of radio broadcast systems and depth of experience behind the mic, and who places high values on collaboration, feedback and communication in all aspects of their work.

The broadcast operations manager for STLPR will be responsible for the sound quality and execution of broadcast content to offer exceptional listening experiences to our audience. They will contribute to the station’s legacy of providing award-winning news, entertainment and community for more than fifty years by avidly listening to our on-air product, training and supporting full and part-time staff and exhibiting extensive knowledge of studio recording, engineering, live broadcasting and board operation.

Admittedly, the broadcast operations job is a big one, and it’s best suited for someone who is passionate about the role of broadcasting in the public media industry; someone who wants to make a meaningful impact on how STLPR sounds and who is curious about changing trends in radio and welcomes the opportunity to lead our station in that space.

Key Responsibilities

BROADCAST OPERATIONS & PRODUCTION



Ensure timely delivery of audio elements and program information for broadcast on STLPR’s radio signals and HD channels; working with traffic coordinator on set-up and quality control of electronic schedules using AudioVault for successful execution during live hosted and automated hours;

With the STLPR programming committee, regularly review and program the local break content of automated hours to optimize the listening experience and content flow;

Develop ideas for improvement and customization of content messaging, promotion and execution; work with peer leaders to ensure these elements meet the high standards of STLPR’s broadcast excellence;

Partner with the programming committee and station leaders to provide input on performance by routinely listening to the station and other broadcast platforms, researching and identifying best practices and reviewing log templates for consistency and effectiveness;

Manage and participate in an on-call rotation for broadcasting issues during off-hours;

Provide back-up to the reviewer and approver of corporate sponsorship copy, abiding by FCC regulations and STLPR standards and best practices;

Track ratings and listenership using reports from Nielson and Radio Research Consortium;

Coordinate and file required usage reports to music licensing organizations (BMI, ASCAP, RIAA) and assist in uploading required reports to the FCC.

LEADERSHIP



Oversee the day-to-day activities of broadcast operations, including direct supervision of all on-air broadcast staff and the traffic coordinator and serving as one of two staff who provide backup in the traffic coordinator’s absence, and helping train any other staff who might provide traffic backup;

Directly supervise, support and encourage training opportunities for all full and part-time announcers/hosts and provide regular feedback, coaching and aircheck sessions;

In conjunction with the CEO and programming committee, review and negotiate programming contracts, inform director of business administration of changes and forward approved contracts for processing;

Serve as a back-up announcer for various dayparts, including drive-time news magazines;

Schedule and fill all on-air shifts.

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree or equivalent professional experience.

Minimum of three years professional broadcast experience, preferably in public broadcasting.

Leadership experience preferred; enthusiasm for being trained and developed in leadership and supervision of staff required if lacking traditional leadership experience.

A confident and conversational delivery for effective, engaging on-air shifts and to demonstrate delivery to other on-air staff.

Ability to demonstrate exceptional production skills.

Strong communication skills for collaborating with colleagues and other stakeholders.

Knowledge of AudioVault, Adobe Audition, traffic systems and other audio editing systems.

Availability for on-call responsibilities outside of regular business hours.

Salary Range

$70,000 – $80,000 annually

Application Instructions

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri - St. Louis. In order to be considered for this position, please complete an online application by visiting the UMSL Careers page. Job ID: 48873. Include with your application a cover letter that describes your interest in the job and how you might use this position to advance the mission of STLPR, which is “to inform and provide a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas and cultures for a more inspired and engaged public.” Please also include with application materials a link to an audio sample or samples (maximum of 3). For more information, email Jess Luther at jluther@stlpr.org.

