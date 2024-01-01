Jennifer Bamberg covers agribusiness and food systems policy in Illinois for Investigate Midwest.

Bamberg previously worked as a freelance reporter in Chicago, covering labor, housing, police misconduct and public health. She has been published by the Illinois Answers Project, In These Times Magazine, Block Club Chicago and the Chicago Reader.

She holds a master’s in investigative journalism from the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University, and was a former reporting fellow with City Bureau, where she covered urban agriculture. She grew up in the Central Valley of California and worked as an ironworker before becoming a journalist.