Hospital at Fort Leonard Wood will open as planned despite rumors, Hawley says

A new hospital in Fort Leonard Wood will not be downgraded to a clinic, according to a Missouri senator.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said he has gotten language added to a Senate appropriations bill to make sure the new hospital will be built as originally planned.

“The Senate passed a spending bill that includes my amendment to protect the hospital at Fort Leonard Wood,” Hawley said in a statement. “These are big wins for Missouri.”

Rumors swirled late last year that the $400 million facility set to open next year could only open as a clinic. Patients and employees set up a petition to try to bring attention to the matter.

Last week, Veterans Affairs started construction on a new VA health clinic in Rolla, about 30 miles from Fort Leonard Wood. Those plans include assumptions that the new military hospital on post will be a full-service hospital, like the one of the same name that it is replacing.

“That is my understanding,” said Dr. Nick Havens, chief of staff at the VA in Columbia. “We're looking for ways that we can have some of the access they have opened up for our veterans and provide easy ways for our veterans to receive care.”

Construction on the 400,000-square-foot hospital started in 2020 and was supposed to finish last year, but delays have pushed its opening to next year. The hospital is projected to serve the soldiers and families who live on post and more than 30,000 veterans who live within 30 miles.

Officially, the Army said the status of the hospital is “pre-decisional,” but leaders at Fort Leonard Wood are expressing optimism.

“We've put forth the information to allow the leadership above to make a risk-informed decision on what the downstream effects would be should anything change our current status,” said Col. Angela Diebal-Lee, commander of the medical department at Fort Leonard Wood. “I think that leaders are going to make a great decision.”