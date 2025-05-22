St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer expresses 'concerns' about FEMA response

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer on Thursday expressed her concerns about when federal aid could arrive to help with devastation from the destructive EF3 tornado that hit the city’s north and west sides late last week.

Gov. Mike Kehoe has requested that President Donald Trump issue an emergency disaster declaration for the tornadoes and severe storms that hit Missouri on May 16. If Trump approves the declaration, it would authorize the federal government to provide up to $5 million to support emergency protective measures and debris removal.

However, there are several disaster declarations waiting for the president’s approval, and Spencer is worried about recent cuts to FEMA .

“Defunding the areas of the federal government that we so badly need to make our communities function well is a huge, huge problem when it comes to this and a whole host of things that the city relies on,” she said during a press conference Thursday.

“Do I have concerns? Yes,” Spencer said. “[But] I have confidence that our governor and our local elected, our senators and our congressmen are doing everything possible.”

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and other members of the state’s congressional delegation have urged the president to act swiftly to open up federal relief dollars.

“This declaration is vital to providing the resources, technical support, and federal assistance necessary for these communities to repair public infrastructure, address recovery needs, and begin rebuilding after this devastating weather event,” the delegation wrote.

FEMA this week began assessing damage from the storm to see if individuals could apply for disaster assistance.

Missouri is still waiting on federal assistance in response to requests Kehoe submitted related to three sets of storms and tornadoes that affected the state earlier this spring.

Once the president declares a disaster, federal money can flow into the city to help with recovery efforts.

Spencer said the city could not shoulder rebuilding on its own.

“We have folks working 12-hour days, every single day, just to get the work done,” she said. “We are looking to FEMA to come help us fund that effort. It's not something that the city has the financial backing to run for the long haul.”

Clarification on building notices

Spencer also said the city will not punish residents for entering their homes despite condemnation signs on buildings damaged by last week’s tornado.

People in hard-hit neighborhoods in the city’s north and west sides have been confused after seeing the notices placed on their properties. But the mayor said the notices are meant to note structural instability and damage to buildings.

“It is not our intent, nor are we going to be punishing residents in any way, shape or form, for entering your property,” Spencer said. “We're in the process right now of making those notices more clear.”

She said the city will soon distribute pamphlets and more information to better inform the public about the next steps for their homes and properties. She added that residents should carefully document damage with photos.

Crime reports

Police Chief Robert Tracy also addressed the media Thursday to say that north St. Louis remains safe in the wake of Friday’s destructive tornado and that he hadn’t heard of an increase of crime in the area.

When asked about reports of “gun-toting young men” in the tornado zone, Tracy said he did not know of any such incidents but that residents should bring concerns to police.

“Bring them to us, we'll make sure we address them,” Tracy said. “If anybody's carrying guns that's not supposed to be carrying guns or don't live in the area, we'll address that.”

He noted open carry is allowed in Missouri.

The chief said there were no reports of crime Friday, Saturday and Sunday – according to latest data available. Officers are patrolling the area in 12-hour shifts.

A 9 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew remains in effect in St. Louis Police Districts 5 and 6.

