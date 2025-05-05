Missouri reports first measles case in St. Louis

Measles has made its way to St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a memo Sunday night warning of potential spread of the highly contagious virus, following a confirmed case in the city last week.

According to the memo, a person from out of state with measles reportedly visited the St. Louis Aquarium between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 30. The person dined at a restaurant that same day, but no further details about the timing or location of that restaurant have been provided.

The state health authority says people who may have been exposed and who are immunocompromised or have not had the MMR vaccine should contact their health provider right away to ensure quick access to treatment to prevent the infection and its complications. Anyone else who may have been exposed should watch for symptoms for 21 days from the date of exposure, which in this case means through May 21.

The CDC has tracked more than 900 cases in 12 outbreaks this year. Symptoms typically begin with fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, followed by white spots inside the mouth a week to two weeks after exposure. A red rash begins three to five days later around the hairline.

According to the state health authority, an infected person will pass measles on to about 9 out of 10 of those they come in contact with who are unvaccinated or have low immunity.