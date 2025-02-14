Abortions to resume in Missouri after judge halts licensing requirements

Planned Parenthood clinics in Missouri will begin offering abortions after a Missouri judge granted a request from the provider to overturn licensing requirements for clinics that provide the procedure.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Jerri Zhang on Friday issued an order that declared the state’s licensing requirements discriminatory because they applied only to abortion providers.

“The Court finds the facility licensing requirement is facially discriminatory because it does not treat services provided in abortion facilities the same as other types of similarly situated health care, including miscarriage care,” Zhang wrote in the order .

Providers in Missouri have not offered abortions even after voters last November approved Amendment 3 , a ballot initiative that protected the right to an abortions in the Missouri Constitution.

Missouri had banned nearly all abortions shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Before that, the number of procedures had dwindled after the state passed restrictive requirements governing clinics.

While Zhang issued an order in December that overturned the state’s ban and some restrictions, the judge left other requirements, which are sometimes known as TRAP laws, in place.

Such licensing requirements included design parameters, such as size requirements for doors, and care provisions, such as a rule that providers must give patients pelvic exams before an abortion. Officials at Planned Parenthood, the only provider in the state, said they would not offer abortions while those licensing requirements were in place.

Earlier this year, the organization asked the judge to reconsider and include the licensing rules in the December order.

The organization’s clinics in Kansas City and St. Louis will begin offering abortions soon.

“Today’s decision affirms what we’ve already long known — the state’s abortion facility licensing requirements were not about patient safety, but rather another politically motivated barrier to prevent patients seeking abortion from getting the care they need,” said Planned Parenthood Great Rivers President and CEO Margot Riphagen. “Our health center staff are quickly readying to restart this critical care in the coming days, and we look forward to welcoming patients as we continue our work in the courts to fully implement the promises of Amendment 3.”

Representatives from Abortion Action Missouri, a group behind the Amendment 3 campaign, said the organization was mobilizing clinic escorts to work at Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis clinic in the Central West End.

“With this change the landscape for Missourians and the entire Midwest region will be transformed, as patients will have greater access to abortion care than they have had in years,” said Mallory Schwarz, the group’s executive director. “To all patients returning to Missouri in the coming days, if you’re experiencing harassment at the abortion clinic, Abortion Action Missouri clinic escorts will be there to walk with you.”

At the same time, anti-abortion groups plan to resume demonstrations and advocacy outside clinics.

“The court's decision marks a sad day for anyone who values the sanctity of life,” said Brian Westbrook, executive director of the organization Coalition Life. “This ruling reinforces the need for pro-life agencies and advocates to offer life-affirming alternatives to women. Coalition Life remains steadfast in our mission to provide resources, education and support to women facing unexpected pregnancies.”

The state could appeal Zhang’s decision.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Andrew Bailey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zhang’s order is a preliminary ruling – a full trial will need to take place to overturn the state’s ban and other abortion restrictions.

This story has been updated to include comments from Coalition Life.