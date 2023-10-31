U.S. EPA appoints coordinator to address Cahokia Heights flooding and sewage woes

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency appointed a coordinator Tuesday to address chronic sewage and flooding problems in Cahokia Heights.

Beth Murphy, a 20-year veteran of the EPA, will be the inaugural coordinator, said Illinois U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, who pushed the federal agency for the position in April.

“With a partner on the ground, we can maximize federal, state and local resources to make critical infrastructure upgrades that finally address these unacceptable environmental health and safety issues once and for all,” Budzinski said in a statement.

The need for a coordinator stems from long-standing water issues in the Metro East town — which have left residents with standing sewage in their homes and stormwater pooling with no place to go. Residents have been exposed to bacteria and parasites, making them sick, because of the unaddressed problems, according to preliminary studies.

The federal agency took similar action and appointed a coordinator in Flint, Michigan, where lead contamination created a public health emergency, according to Budzinski’s office.

Murphy previously served as supervisor in the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance, where she managed inspectors, case managers and program analysts to investigate and enforce federal law regarding water quality. Prior to that, Murphy spent 16 years in the EPA’s Great Lakes National Program Office.

She holds a bachelor's degree in environmental science from North Carolina State University and a master’s degree in environmental public health from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Murphy could not be immediately reached for comment.

Despite millions of dollars from the state and federal government dedicated to fixing the town’s aged infrastructure, residents have said little has changed. Construction to replace the city’s sewer system was supposed to start this year, the city’s engineers said. However, it may not finish until 2026.