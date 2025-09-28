© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Kehoe signs Trump-backed Congressional map into law as legal challenges continue

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann,
Sarah Kellogg
Published September 28, 2025 at 4:27 PM CDT
Onlookers buzz around a large television displaying Missouri congressional maps during an extraordinary legislative session at the state Capitol on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Jefferson City.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Onlookers buzz around a large television displaying Missouri congressional maps during an extraordinary legislative session at the state Capitol in Jefferson City on Sept. 8. Gov. Mike Kehoe signed a new map designed to give the GOP seven seats in Congress on Sunday.

More than two weeks after it passed the Missouri Legislature in a chaotic session, Gov. Mike Kehoe has signed a new Congressional map into law.

“We believe this map best represents Missourians,” Kehoe said in a statement released Sunday after an event that was closed to the media. “Missourians are more alike than we are different, and our values, across both sides of the aisle, are closer to each other than those of the congressional representation of states like New York, California and Illinois.”

The map redraws Missouri’s eight congressional districts to where seven of them could be won by Republicans. The former congressional map contained six safe Republican seats and two safe Democrat seats.

The new map splits the former 5th Congressional District, which encompasses the Kansas City area, into several districts. The map aims to oust current U.S. Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver.

Missouri is one of several Republican-led states that have or are considering re-drawing their congressional districts mid-decade.

The effort is led by President Donald Trump in an attempt to shore up more Republican seats before the 2026 midterm election. Historically, the midterm election is worse for the president’s party.

In August, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved redistricting that could help Republicans win five additional seats there. Republicans in Indiana, Kansas, Florida and elsewhere are considering changing their maps mid-decade.

In response to Texas, California Democrats are asking voters at the ballot on Nov. 4 to approve redistricting that could help their party win five seats next year.

The new map is a reversal of a prior fight over redistricting in Missouri during the 2022 legislative session. Members of the then-conservative caucus argued for a 7-1 map, which Republican leadership said could turn into a 5-3 map in an election with strong Democratic turnout.

The new districts

The proposed congressional map makes several changes to the Kansas City area:

  • The 5th District now includes a portion of Kansas City and Jackson County, as well as a number of rural counties. It also takes in a portion of Boone County, as well as Cole County. 
  • The 4th District, currently represented by Rep. Mark Alford, now includes the eastern part of Kansas City and several Jackson County suburbs. It also includes a number of Kansas City exurban counties, as well as rural counties in southwest Missouri. 
  • Congressman Sam Graves’ 6th District now includes all of Clay County, which has become a Democratic stronghold. The seat, which takes in most of northern Missouri, is still strongly Republican, but could be competitive in a general election if Clay and Platte counties become bluer.

Additionally, St. Charles County is now completely within the 3rd District.

If the map goes into effect, Democrats are prepared to challenge both Alford and Graves since both of them are more vulnerable in their new districts.

State Rep. Marty Joe Murray, D-St. Louis, sits as his desk after the House quickly gaveled in and out of a so-called technical session at the Missouri State Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Jefferson City.
Government, Politics & Issues
Trump-approved congressional redistricting gets Missouri House committee approval
Jason Rosenbaum
The move sets up the new map, which targets U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City, for debate next week.

The map is already facing a torrent of legal challenges.

The Missouri NAACP sued before lawmakers even gathered in Jefferson City, questioning whether mid-decade redistricting is considered an “extraordinary occasion” that would warrant the calling of a special session. A judge in Cole County is weighing whether that invalidates everything done during the special session.

The ACLU of Missouri and others sued on behalf of voters in Kansas City contending the new map violates compactness and equal population requirements in the state constitution. It also alleges that one Kansas City voting district is assigned to two Congressional districts.

Kehoe and map supporters say the voting district in question contains two distinct geographic areas.

A third lawsuit, filed by Jefferson City attorney Chuck Hatfield on behalf of four residents of Cole County, focuses on the argument that the Missouri Constitution does not mention mid-decade redistricting. Supporters of the effort say the practice is neither outlawed or allowed.

There’s also a possibility that the congressional map doesn’t change.

State Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Seneca, speaks in favor of Missouri redrawing its congressional maps to tilt in Republicans favor during a House committee hearing at the Missouri State Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Jefferson City.
Government, Politics & Issues
Opponents of Missouri redistricting push could have a secret weapon — a referendum
Jason Rosenbaum
The proposed map could be open to a referendum that could prevent the measure from going into effect.

A group calling itself People Not Politicians started gathering signatures to force a statewide vote on the map. They must get more than 106,000 people from six congressional districts to sign petitions by Dec. 11.

Secretary of State Denny Hoskins announced Friday that his office, in consultation with Attorney General Catherine Hanaway, had rejected the petitions the group was using. A spokeswoman said collection efforts would continue and that the group expected to prevail in court.

If People Not Politicians manages to gather enough signatures, the map cannot go into effect unless Missourians approve it at the ballot box.

The same tactic was used back in 2018 to defeat a right-to-work law passed by Republican lawmakers.

Thousands gather to protest the Missouri legislature’s efforts to redraw congressional maps to favor the GOP and amend the initiative petition process on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Thousands gathered at the state Capitol in Jefferson City on Sept. 10 to protest the Missouri legislature’s efforts to redraw congressional maps to favor the GOP and amend the initiative petition process. Gov. Mike Kehoe signed the mew Congressional map on Sunday,
