© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Facing lawsuit, Trump administration restores $12 million in Illinois AmeriCorps funds

Chicago Sun-Times | By Mary Norkol
Published September 2, 2025 at 12:33 PM CDT
Volunteers help break down and repackage food at the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Trump administration cuts to AmeriCorps would have cost the organization funding.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere
/
Chicago Sun-Times
Volunteers help break down and repackage food at the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Trump administration cuts to AmeriCorps would have cost the organization funding.

Nearly $12 million in federal grants for Illinois nonprofits, government agencies and other organizations through AmeriCorps will be restored after Attorney General Kwame Raoul sued the Trump administration over the cuts.

Funding to AmeriCorps, a federal agency that places volunteers and supports community service programs, was slashed by $184 million nationwide, the federal government announced this spring. The cuts affected local organizations like the Greater Chicago Food Depository, the Boys and Girls Club of Chicago and the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

But Raoul joined attorneys general and governors from 23 states in a legal challenge shortly after the cuts were announced in April, but the lawsuit never made it to court. A judge granted a preliminary injunction in June, reinstating hundreds of programs that were suddenly canceled.

The White House Office of Management and Budget had withheld $184 million from the service programs until Thursday, when the office and AmeriCorps reached an agreement to have the funds released.

“The administration’s abrupt termination of these vital grants and programs had far-reaching and devastating impacts,” Raoul said in a news release. “I am pleased the hundreds of Illinoisans who serve some of Illinois’ most vulnerable populations will once again be able to give back to their communities.”

Statewide, more than 9,400 people worked or volunteered for AmeriCorps, according to AmeriCorps Illinois. After the cuts were announced, at least 85% of AmeriCorps staff were put on leave, and some were notified that they had been terminated.
Tags
Government, Politics & Issues Kwame RaoulLawsuitAmeriCorpsIllinois PoliticsDonald TrumpChicago Sun-TimesTop Stories
Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol serves as a news reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Mary Norkol
Related Content