Kehoe hopes new police board members usher in a new era for St. Louis department

Gov. Mike Kehoe appointed five people Monday to fill out a revived board overseeing the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Under the provisions of a law Kehoe signed earlier this year, the governor appoints four out of the five members of the St. Louis Police Board – with St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer serving as the fifth member. He also gets to appoint a nonvoting member who doesn’t have to be a city resident.

The appointees are:

Brad Artega, who owns a photography company.

Sonya Jenkins-Gray, who served as St. Louis’ personnel director until recently getting into a bitter dispute over her employment with then-Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Chris Saracino, owner-operator of the Bartolino’s Hospitality Group that runs several restaurants throughout the city.

Edward McVey, owner of Maggie O’Brien’s restaurant in downtown St. Louis.

Don Brown, a car dealer who will serve as a nonvoting member of the police board.

“I believe these appointments mark a significant move towards transparency, collaboration and a safer future for the city,” Kehoe said.

He said the establishment of the board isn’t a negative reflection on Police Chief Robert Tracy, whom Kehoe praised effusively during his press conference in St. Louis announcing his choices.

Tracy, who spoke against state control when the legislature was considering the move, said he is looking forward to working with the board.

“These appointees bring a broad range of experience and perspectives with one shared goal: Continue to reduce violent crime and support the men and women who protect and serve St. Louis each and every day,” Tracy said. “I look forward to our partnership, and I also look forward to their guidance.”

The nominations require the Missouri Senate's approval. Since the legislature isn’t scheduled to come back into regular session until January, the appointees will likely be able to serve for at least the next six months.

By tradition, gubernatorial nominees need to obtain sponsorship from the state senator who represents them in order to move through the process. Sens. Steve Roberts and Karla May represent the city of St. Louis.

May told reporters after Kehoe’s press conference that the next few months will be key for whether she’ll end up supporting the board members.

“We have been elected by the people of the city to protect their interests,” May said. “So of course, we are going to do that. And it's very important for us to be involved in that process.”

Roberts didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

At least one St. Louis elected official, 14th Ward Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, panned Kehoe for primarily appointing white men to the board. “As the only Black man on the Board of Aldermen, this is a pathetic display,” Aldridge wrote on Facebook.

When asked about north St. Louis representation on the board, Kehoe noted that Artega grew up in Baden. He also said that he sought to find people who lived in various parts of the city.

One measure of the board's success, Kehoe said, would be when there’s more business investment in St. Louis.

“The statistical metrics that the chief and his team put out about the crime that they've done a really good job with will obviously be one that we watch very closely,” Kehoe said. “But the investment back into the city, to me, and creating opportunities for Missourians and for people to live in the city … I think that's the key that we need to really watch.”

