Missouri Mailbag: What do people think of St. Louis County’s new flag?

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published April 7, 2025 at 3:39 PM CDT
St. Louis County’s new flag flies during the State of the County address on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at the Touhill Performing Arts Center in north St. Louis County.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis County’s new flag shown during the State of the County address on March 11 at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.

St. Louis County unveiled a new flag last month. And lots of people have thoughts about it.

The navy, white and rose red flag features a partial image of the fleur-de-lis. It replaces the old flag, which featured a nondescript plow in the midst of yellowish buildings.

After St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum created an Instagram video showcasing the reactions of St. Louis County Council members about the flag, dozens of commenters provided their thoughts as well.

So, Rosenbaum decided to make another episode of Missouri Mailbag based on the feedback,

You can watch the latest episode of Missouri Mailbag in the video below:
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Jason Rosenbaum
