Illinois residents had the chance to pick a new flag — they chose the old one

Illinois residents decisively voted to keep the state’s current flag — with 43% of voters opting to stick with the status quo.

“Some may call it an SOB — a seal on a bedsheet — and the vexillological community may hate it, but people overwhelmingly prefer our current state flag,” Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, whose office oversaw the voting, said Thursday. “Thank you to everyone who made their voice heard on the future of this important symbol of state pride.”

In total, Illinoisans cast nearly 384,000 votes in the contest. The current flag earned more than 165,000. Anyone could cast a ballot once per 24 hours during the five-week voting period.

While the next closest option received less than 9% of the vote — nearly 57% of votes were cast for a different option. That may signal that the state does indeed want change, said flag enthusiast Ted Kaye, secretary of the North American Vexillological Association.

"A minority of the voters wanted to keep the current flag,” Kaye said on Thursday. “That should provide ample incentive to explore an upgraded design. Of course, there will be different opinions when offered 12 alternatives, but the message is clear — a majority of the voters want a change.”

The Illinois Flag Commission, comprised of state lawmakers, political appointees and representatives from the state archives, state museum and state school superintendent, will prepare a final report with recommendations and present that to the Illinois General Assembly by April 1.

Ultimately, the decision will be up to the legislature, which can keep the current state flag or adopt a new one.