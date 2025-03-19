Missouri Mailbag asks: What do you think of state legislative term limits?

On the latest episode of STLPR’s Missouri Mailbag, politics correspondent Jason Rosenbaum sorts through social media reactions to term limits — including those of former state lawmakers who had varied opinions.

In 1992, Missourians voted to place eight-year limits on serving in the House and Senate. The plan still stirs strong reaction, with some contending they’ve made the legislative process worse. Others say term limits foster more competition for state legislative seats and prevent someone from accumulating power solely based on longevity.

Lawmakers are currently mulling over a ballot item that would allow someone to serve up to 16 years in either the House or the Senate. That proposal would need voter approval to go into effect.