Missouri Mailbag asks: What do you think of state legislative term limits?

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published March 19, 2025 at 4:33 PM CDT
Republican legislators applaud as Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe says he is tasking the House and Senate to tackle illegal immigration in his inaugural State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. “Every state is truly a border state,” he said. “Missouri will work with President Trump to crack down on illegal immigration and the deadly drugs and criminals that have flooded through our borders.”
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Missouri legislators applaud Gov. Mike Kehoe during his inaugural State of the State address on Jan. 28.

On the latest episode of STLPR’s Missouri Mailbag, politics correspondent Jason Rosenbaum sorts through social media reactions to term limits — including those of former state lawmakers who had varied opinions.

In 1992, Missourians voted to place eight-year limits on serving in the House and Senate. The plan still stirs strong reaction, with some contending they’ve made the legislative process worse. Others say term limits foster more competition for state legislative seats and prevent someone from accumulating power solely based on longevity.

Lawmakers are currently mulling over a ballot item that would allow someone to serve up to 16 years in either the House or the Senate. That proposal would need voter approval to go into effect.
