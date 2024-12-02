New St. Louis state representative says it’s time for queer leadership in Missouri

Missouri state Rep.-elect Elizabeth Fuchs said she decided to run for office after lawmakers passed a law in 2023 that barred transgender minors from accessing gender-affirming health care.

The St. Louis Democrat, whose 80th District includes Tower Grove South, attended a protest on the lawn of the Missouri Capitol against that legislation and saw the representatives who were there in support of transgender rights. She worried that many were term limited and wanted to fill that void.

Fuchs said she plans to provide “really loud and unapologetic queer leadership” in the statehouse.

Fuchs, who is a social worker, has worked for several LGBTQ advocacy organizations, including PROMO and the Metro Trans Umbrella Group.

She said being a part of the LGBTQ community and an ally to transgender people compels her to speak up.

“I've been in that building, working for the last 10 years. I'm familiar with the games, with the attacks, and I felt like it was my time and part of my calling,” Fuchs said.

Fuchs was the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. Here are some of the other topics she spoke about on the show:

How Democrats could still make a difference in the House, despite still being a super minority.

Gov.-elect Mike Kehoe’s desire to place the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department under an appointed board instead of local control.

Possible Republican efforts against a newly passed Missouri constitutional amendment that overrides the state’s abortion ban.

Fuchs is succeeding Peter Merideth, who was unable to run again due to term limits.

