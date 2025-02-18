St. Louis Voter Guide: What to know about the 2025 St. Louis Primary Election

Do I need a voter ID?

In Missouri, you need a valid, unexpired photo ID to vote. Acceptable photo identification includes:



• Missouri driver’s license or state ID

• U.S. passport

• Military photo ID, including a veteran’s ID card

You can get a free photo ID at any Missouri Department of Revenue office or by calling 573-526-VOTE (8683).

If you don’t have an ID when you’re at your polling location, you can fill out a provisional ballot. Should you cast a provisional ballot, you will receive instructions on how to verify your vote was counted.

Where to vote

Polling places include schools, libraries and recreational centers across the city. Find the polling place closest to you and the wait times on election day, by using the polling place lookup tool .

Residents can also vote early without an excuse at these following locations:



• Buder Library, 4401 Hampton Ave.

• Carpenter Branch Library, 3309 S. Grand Ave.

• Divoll Library, 234 N. Grand Blvd.

• Kingshighway Branch Library, 2260 S. Vandeventer Ave.

• Schlafly Library, 225 N. Euclid Ave.

• St. Louis City Election Board, 300 N. Tucker Blvd.

• Walnut Park Library, 5760 W. Florissant Ave.

What is approval voting?

In 2020, voters in St. Louis approved Proposition D. The charter change eliminated partisan elections for mayor, comptroller, president of the Board of Aldermen and other board members. Instead, candidates for those offices file as independents, which requires them to gather a certain number of signatures.

Proposition D also implemented approval voting. In the March primary, voters can choose none, some or all of the candidates running for an office. The top two then advance to the general election in April.

In 2023, Mayor Tishaura Jones signed legislation that eliminated the need for a primary election when two or fewer candidates file for an office.

Approval voting is not the same as ranked-choice voting. Ranked-choice voting gives voters the opportunity to demonstrate the strength of their support for each candidate by selecting them first, second, third, etc. Approval voting simply allows a voter to say they like a certain number of candidates.

This voting system is not the general practice for other areas in Missouri.